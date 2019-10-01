Worldwide Hotel Link appoints WEX as its dedicated payments partner

WEX (NYSE: WEX), a leading financial technology service provider, today announced it has added Italy's Worldwide Hotel Link (WHL) to its European customer portfolio, handling its global supplier payments programme.

WHL, an online travel services wholesaler, provides an integrated booking platform that enables its travel agent customers to book services, such as hotel rooms, transfers, sightseeing and attraction ticket entry, on behalf of travellers.

WEX will issue its virtual cards across WHL's existing booking platforms in the U.S. and its European branch offices including Italy, Spain and the U.K.

The new agreement with WEX will allow WHL to:

Pay domestic and overseas suppliers (hotels) in their preferred currencies with secure 16-digit virtual card numbers

Reduce cross-border transaction fees

Improve cash flow

Reduce costs and increase efficiency

Streamline payment reconciliation

WHL will take advantage of the extensive range of currencies WEX operates in, giving them greater flexible billing options for their travel customers while also reducing the cost of international payments and avoiding exposure to currency fluctuations.

"We are so pleased to be joining forces with WEX. We're always looking to make our solutions simpler and more efficient. By choosing WEX, we can achieve significant operational efficiencies and continue to serve our travel customers across Europe at a faster pace," said Ekaterina Nikolaeva, director of product, Worldwide Hotel Link.

"We are focused on growing WEX across Europe, and are delighted to be appointed as WHL's payments partner. Our offering can be fully customised to suit the specific needs of each customer. It's great to see this happening for our diverse and ever-growing customer base," said Astrid Masle-Boer, commercial director, EMEA, WEX.

About WEX

Powered by the belief that complex payment systems can be made simple, WEX (NYSE: WEX) is a leading financial technology service provider across a wide spectrum of sectors, including fleet, travel, and healthcare. WEX operates in more than 10 countries and in more than 20 currencies through more than 4,900 associates around the world. WEX fleet cards offer 13.1 million vehicles exceptional payment security and control; purchase volume in its travel and corporate solutions grew to $34.7 billion in 2018; and, the WEX Health financial technology platform helps 343,000 employers and more than 28 million consumers better manage healthcare expenses. For more information, visit www.wexinc.com.

About Worldwide Hotel Link

WHL is global online travel industry operator established in 1982 in Venice and actually operating with 16 offices in 10 countries.

They provide an integrated booking platform that enables tour operators and travel agents to distribute and book travel services, such as hotel rooms, flights, transfers, sightseeings and attractions tickets entry, escorted tours and more.

They can offer both direct negotiated contracts with the best hotels all over the world and the greatest hotels chains and individual hotels through the integration of the most important channel manager systems, selling to more than 300 tour operators and more than 25.000 travel agencies in the world.

