AGC Biologics Appoints New Site Head/General Manager of Copenhagen, Denmark Operations

Jeffrey D. Mowery Named Site Head/General Manager

BOTHELL, Washington, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a global leader in clinical and commercial manufacturing of therapeutic proteins, announced today the appointment of Jeffery D. Mowery as Site Head/General Manager of the Copenhagen, Denmark facility. Mr. Mowery will provide leadership and site management to ensure the continued execution of world-class contract development and manufacturing services. He will support the continuous growth of the Copenhagen facility while working closely with colleagues in Seattle, Heidelberg and Chiba to ensure the business leverages and integrates AGC Biologics combined global capabilities.

Mr. Mowery brings 20 years of industry experience in small molecule, biologic and cell/gene therapy production environments. His experience includes working for companies that include Juno Therapeutics, Lonza and Genentech. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Project Management from George Fox University and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) degree from Marylhurst University.

"We are pleased to have Mr. Mowery, a standout leader within the Life Sciences industry, join our world class team at AGC Biologics," said Kasper Moller, AGC Biologics Chief Technology Officer. "The role of Site Head/General Manager of the Copenhagen facility is essential to our operation's expansion and growth. Mr. Mowery has the expertise and experience to lead our Copenhagen site in the growth and achievement of our stated goals and objectives."

About AGC Biologics

AGC Biologics is a leading global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service to our clients and partners. AGC Biologics is the product of the convergence and integration of Asahi Glass Company (AGC) Bioscience, Biomeva GmbH, and CMC Biologics. The company currently employs more than 850 employees worldwide. Our extensive network spans three continents, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, WA; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; and Chiba, Japan.

AGC Biologics offers deep industry expertise and unique customized services for the scale-up and cGMP manufacture of protein-based therapeutics; from pre-clinical to commercial production, for mammalian and microbial. Our integrated service offerings include cell line development, bioprocess development, formulation, analytical testing, antibody drug development and conjugation, cell banking and storage, and protein expression - including our proprietary CHEF1 Expression System for mammalian production. Further information can be found at www.agcbio.com.

