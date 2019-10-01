Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2393 ISIN: GB00B01HM147 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHRODER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
01.10.2019 | 08:04
(89 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Property Tour

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Property Tour

PR Newswire

London, October 1

1 October 2019

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")

Property Tour

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will host a property tour for analysts and institutional investors today.

The event will include a presentation by the SREIT management team as well as site visits to key assets in Milton Keynes, Bedford & London.

The presentation will be made available on the Company's website (http://www.srei.co.uk/home).

-End-

For further information:

Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited:
Duncan Owen / Nick Montgomery / Frank Sanderson		020 7658 6000
FTI Consulting:
Dido Laurimore / Richard Gotla / Methuselah Tanyanyiwa		020 3727 1000

© 2019 PR Newswire