Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Property Tour
PR Newswire
London, October 1
1 October 2019
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited
("SREIT"/ the "Company" / "Group")
Property Tour
Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust, the actively managed UK-focused REIT, will host a property tour for analysts and institutional investors today.
The event will include a presentation by the SREIT management team as well as site visits to key assets in Milton Keynes, Bedford & London.
The presentation will be made available on the Company's website (http://www.srei.co.uk/home).
