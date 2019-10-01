Kinnevik appoints Erika Söderberg Johnson as Chief Financial Officer

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik"), today announced that it has appointed Erika Söderberg Johnson as Chief Financial Officer. Erika Söderberg Johnson joins Kinnevik from Biotage where she has been CFO since 2012 and she will take up her position at the latest on 6 April 2020.

Georgi Ganev, CEO of Kinnevik, commented, "I am very pleased to welcome Erika to Kinnevik. She brings a wealth of experience including working as a CFO in fast growing listed medtech businesses, board work in Saab and Qliro Group and deep understanding of corporate finance from her early career in investment banking. I am confident that she will be a great addition to Kinnevik's management team and add valuable insights to our portfolio companies."

Prior to joining Biotage, Erika Söderberg Johnson was Chief Financial Officer at Karo Bio (2007-2011), Affibody (2005-2007) and Global Genomics (2002-2005) and she has been a board member of Sectra AB and MedCap AB. Erika Söderberg Johnson also worked ten years in Investment Banking and Corporate Finance at SEB Enskilda. She is a board member of publicly listed companies Saab AB (since 2017) and Qliro Group AB (since 2017). Erika Söderberg Johnson was born in 1970 and has a M.Sc. BA from Stockholm School of Economics.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations

Phone +46

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

