FUTUREN: FUTUREN acknowledges EDF Renouvelables's intention to file a buyout offer followed by a squeeze-out on FUTUREN shares

FUTUREN's Board of Directors held a meeting on Monday September 30, 2019 in the light of a draft buyout offer which should be filed soon, at a price of €1.15 per FUTUREN's share, by EDF Renouvelables Group currently holding, directly and by assimilation, 251,504,489 shares[1] representing 90.50% of the share capital and 90.36% of the voting rights of the Company. Considering such ownership, a squeeze-out will be carried out at the same price after the buyout offer.

In compliance with applicable law and regulations, FUTUREN's Board of Directors will provide a reasoned opinion on the contemplated offer, on the basis of the report of an independent expert. In this context, FUTUREN's Board of Directors, upon recommendation of the committee comprising the independent directors, appointed the firm Associés en Finance represented by Aurélien Bricout as independent expert for the purpose of assessing the fairness of the financial terms of the buyout offer and the squeeze-out, in accordance with Article 261-1, I and II of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF) General Regulation.

The report of the independent expert and FUTUREN's Board of Directors reasoned opinion will be included in the draft response document that FUTUREN will prepare and file with the AMF in view of its compliance decision on the draft buyout offer.



About FUTUREN

FUTUREN is a group active in the field of wind energy, present throughout the entire wind value chain. The Group develops, builds and owns wind farms in four countries: France, Germany, Morocco and Italy. In total, the Group manages 668 MW for its own account and for third parties.



CONTACT

Elodie Fiorini

Group Chief Financial Officer Tel: +33 (0)4 42 906 596

e.fiorini@futuren-group.com



French Société anonyme (public limited company with Board of Directors) with a share capital of € 27,790,09.50

Registered office: Cœur Défense - 100, esplanade du Général de Gaulle - 92932 Paris La Défense - France

Administrative address: Europarc de Pichaury - Bât. B9 - 1330, avenue JRGG de la Lauzière - BP 80199 - 13795 Aix-en-Provence Cedex 3 - France

Tél: +33 (0)4 42 904 904 - Fax: +33 (0)4 42 904 905 - www.futuren-group.com

The stock is listed on the compartment B of Euronext Paris, symbol: FTRN.



Warning

This press release contains information that may have constituted, prior to its release, inside information in accordance with Article 7 para. 1 of European Regulation n° 596/2014 relating to the buyout offer followed by a squeeze-out on FUTUREN shares.

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to the public and is not intended for distribution in countries other than France. The dissemination of this press release may, in some countries, be subject to specific regulations. Accordingly, persons in possession of this press release are required to inquire about and comply with any applicable local restrictions. FUTUREN declines all responsibility in the event of violation by any person of the local rules that apply to such person.

This press release does not constitute a sale or solicitation of an order to purchase securities in the United States and has not been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

[1] including, by assimilation (pursuant to Article L. 233-9, I, 4° of the French Commercial Code), 1,000,000 shares subject to liquidity agreements entered into between EDF Renouvelables Group and an individual shareholder.

