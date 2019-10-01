Measures include major reduction in product lifecycle carbon emissions

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today announced that its greenhouse gas emission reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). As one of the first telecommunications technology suppliers to join the global initiative, ADVA is supporting internationally agreed efforts to keep global warming well below the dangerous 2°C threshold. Running until 2032, ADVA's agreed data-driven targets include switching major sites to renewable power and, most significantly, radically improving the energy efficiency of its complete product line. With its targets validated by the SBTi, a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature, ADVA is formalizing its longstanding commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.

"Reducing the environmental impact of our business is crucial to ADVA's vision and values. Our approved SBTi targets highlight our commitment to preventing climate change and our roadmap for sustainable success," said Klaus Grobe, director, sustainability, ADVA. "We're focusing on optimizing the most significant area of our value chain. For us that means indirect customer emissions. Our long-term targets involve a real-terms drop in downstream carbon emissions of 3%. When you factor in continued company growth and massive projected increases in data demand over the next few years, you get a sense of how ambitious that commitment is. Our approved SBTi targets are also big news for our customers. Not only are we helping to limit global temperature increases, we're also assisting service providers and enterprises across the world in reducing their own CO 2 footprint."

Although the ICT sector is key to tackling greenhouse gasses by improving efficiencies in all areas and enabling sustainable business models such as smart cities and smart grids, there remains a responsibility to mitigate the environmental impact that the industry creates. With its ambitious long-term targets, ADVA is fulfilling its twin objectives of protecting the future and enabling its customers to achieve more. For several years, ADVA has led the industry towards greater sustainability, becoming the first company to twice win BT's Game Changing Challenge competition when it collected the award for its Carrier Ethernet demarcation solution engineered to minimize lifetime CO 2 emissions. ADVA also recently won the Layer123 Network Transformation Award for Best Energy Efficiency for the low power consumption of its WDM technology.

"At Deutsche Telekom, we believe in the power of digitization to enrich lives and drive new efficiencies. But this must be achieved in a sustainable way, and that's why we're committed to lowering our carbon emissions, conserving resources and using energy more efficiently," commented Melanie Kubin-Hardewig, VP, Group Sustainability Management, Deutsche Telekom. "We welcome ADVA's drive to continually improve the space and power utilization of its products. It has the potential to help us optimize our operations, hit our own targets and support our customers reducing their carbon footprints. Together with our shift to 100% renewable energy, innovation from key suppliers like ADVA could provide a significant contribution as we look to achieve our objective of reducing CO 2 emissions by 90% between 2017 and 2030."

"By signing up to our initiative and pledging meaningful and ambitious goals for conserving resources, ADVA is demonstrating its genuine commitment to future-proof growth. With science-based targets in place, ADVA can play its part in helping the global transition to a low-carbon economy," said Alexander Farsan, global lead for science-based targets at WWF, one of the SBTi partners. "The ICT industry faces a significant challenge to ensure sustainability despite soaring bandwidth growth. ADVA's approved targets highlight the urgent need to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact even as the digital transformation gathers pace. By addressing its value chain and continuing to reduce emissions across the complete lifecycle of its products, ADVA is supporting its customers with their own targets and contributing to safeguarding the future."

