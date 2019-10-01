Sidley Austin LLP is pleased to announce that Dr. Kolja Stehl has joined the firm as a partner in its EU Financial Services Regulatory group. Dr. Stehl was previously with Shearman Sterling LLP where he built a regulatory practice focusing on Germany and the Eurozone. Dr. Stehl will split his time between Sidley's Munich and London offices.

Fluent in German, English and French, Dr. Stehl offers clients a wealth of knowledge and experience in the regulatory landscape of Germany and across Europe. He regularly advises banks, brokers, fund managers, insurers, clearing houses, trading platforms and settlement systems on German and EU regulations, both in respect of their businesses, as well as in a transactional context such as M&A and private equity. Coming from a broader finance background, he has also been on the forefront of some of the most prominent restructurings of European banks.

"Kolja's extensive experience with Germany's regulations will bolster our dynamic and expansive transactional practice and highly regarded regulatory team," said Leonard Ng, co-head of Sidley's EU Financial Services Regulatory group. "Our deep private equity and regulatory experience coupled with strong restructuring capabilities, makes Sidley highly attractive to talent like Kolja who seek a compelling platform for serving international clients seeking a strong combination of regulatory and transactional capabilities."

"Kolja has strong ties in Germany, and his work across the continent has provided him a unique understanding of cross-border regulatory issues," said Erik Dahl, managing partner of Sidley's Munich office. "Our clients, particularly when dealing with complex transactional and regulatory matters, will find that understanding invaluable in today's intensely competitive global market."

