The direct sales company LR Health Beauty is sharpening its strategic positioning with a clear focus on its portfolio of healthcare products. This decision is based on the growing trend among consumers to take responsibility for their own personal well-being and health. "We are seeing a high level of sensitivity to physical fitness, balanced nutrition and preventive health across all ages. People are increasingly focused on these factors which are considered the basis for a high quality of life", says Andreas Friesch, CEO and spokesman for the Management Board of LR.

In the course of this realignment, the company was able to win Prof. Dietrich Grönemeyer as an independent speaker on medical topics. "We are very pleased that Mr. Grönemeyer is providing our sales partners with his expertise in health trends and topics relating to a vitality and lifestyle," says Andreas Friesch. Prof. Dr. Grönemeyer's first talk was held 29 September 2019 in Düsseldorf in front of about 4,000 sales partners. They welcomed the renowned physician, author and TV presenter with thunderous applause.

Prof. Dr. Grönemeyer is one of the best-known physicians in Germany. He has been committed to the prevention and integration of academic medicine and naturopathy for decades. As a writer, Grönemeyer has published dozens of bestsellers in recent decades. Among his latest publications is the book "Aloe Vera Die Königin der Pflanzen", which he wrote together with his daughter Friederike Grönemeyer and which is published by Grönemeyer Media GmbH. For over 17 years, one of LR's core competences has been the processing of aloe vera, using only the valuable leaf gel.

Under the motto "More quality for your life", the LR Group, based in Ahlen, Westphalia, produces and markets various beauty and health products in 28 countries. These include skincare and decorative cosmetics, dietary supplements and perfumes. With an annual volume of about 12,000 tonnes of aloe vera leaves, the company is one of the world's largest manufacturers of aloe vera products. The company's Ahlen site has Europe's most modern aloe vera production facility for drinking gels. With 1,100 employees and thousands of registered sales partners and customers, LR is one of the leading direct sales companies in Europe.

