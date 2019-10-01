PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK EGM APPROVES DIVIDENDS FOR Q2 2019 01-Oct-2019 / 08:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. MMK EGM approves dividends for Q2 2019 01-10-2019, Magnitogorsk PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works ("MMK") announces that an Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders ("the EGM") was held on 27 September 2019 with absentee voting. Shareholders approved by majority vote a dividend on MMK's issued ordinary registered shares of RUB 0.690 (incl. tax) per share for the second quarter of 2019. The dividend will be paid in cash by bank transfer within the period and in the manner stated by the Federal Law on Joint-Stock Companies. The dividend record date is set as the close of trading on 15 October 2019. Information about MMK MMK is one of the world's largest steel producers and a leading Russian metals company. The company's operations in Russia span the entire value chain from iron ore processing to downstream production of rolled steel. MMK produces an extensive range of steel products with a predominant share of high-value-added products. In 2018, the company produced 12.7 million tonnes of crude steel and 11.7 million tonnes of commercial steel products. MMK Group had sales in 2018 of USD 8,214 million and EBITDA of USD 2,418 million. Investor contacts: tel.: +7 (3519) 25-24-48 E-mail: ir@mmk.ru Media contacts: Dmitry Kuchumov Dmitry Bulin tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 tel.: +7 (499) 238-26-13 E-mail: kuchumov.do@mmk.ru E-mail: bulin.dn@mmk.ru ISIN: US5591892048 Category Code: DIV TIDM: MMK LEI Code: 253400XSJ4C01YMCXG44 Sequence No.: 21893 EQS News ID: 883147 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2019 02:58 ET (06:58 GMT)