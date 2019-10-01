Anzeige
Dienstag, 01.10.2019

WKN: A2NB0W ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA 
Frankfurt
01.10.19
09:09 Uhr
6,222 Euro
+0,082
+1,34 %
01.10.2019 | 09:34
(94 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

RIGHTMOVE PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, October 1

1 October 2019

RIGHTMOVE PLC
(the 'Company')

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

In accordance with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule 5.6.1, we notify the market that, as at 30 September 2019, the Company's issued share capital consisted of 896,893,760 ordinary shares of 0.1p each ('Shares') of which 13,360,310 Shares are held by the Company in treasury.

The total number of voting rights in the Company as at 30 September 2019 is therefore 883,533,450 ('Total Voting Rights').

The Total Voting Rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator to determine if they are required to notify their interest in voting rights, or a change to that interest, in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Contact details

Kirstan Boynton, Assistant Company Secretary
Telephone: 01908 712294
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk


© 2019 PR Newswire