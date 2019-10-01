New Platform Enhancements Democratize Enterprise Planning, Empowering Teams to Collaborate Anywhere, Anytime

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN), a pioneer in Connected Planning, today released an updated platform user experience (UX) and new mobile app at its premiere customer event, Connected Planning Xperience (CPX) in London. Featuring a modern design and highly customizable views and reports, Anaplan's new UX and mobile app deliver an intuitive, consumer-like personalized experience. Multi-device accessibility simplifies planning from desktop to tablet to mobile, making it easier for users across the enterprise to glean actionable insights from their data in real time.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005309/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

As businesses navigate real-time changes and uncertainty in today's global market, Anaplan's mobile app-Anaplan Mobile-is a secure and intuitive tool to help accelerate decision making and facilitate collaboration across the enterprise. Decision-makers can access intelligent planning capabilities on the go and increase productivity with direct access to the most important information when they need it most.

For example, chief finance officers can provide approvals on the go, strategically analyze what-if scenarios built by analysts using a single source of truth and make informed decisions quickly-using clearly visualized dashboards and KPIs to keep track of progress against targets. Similarly, chief revenue officers can keep a pulse on real-time performance based on updated mobile inputs and forecasts that span across global markets.

"Enterprise planning in today's uncertain market involves disparate systems, diverse stakeholders and evolving data, making it difficult for businesses to collaborate effectively and make confident decisions in real time," said Ana Pinczuk, Chief Development Officer at Anaplan. "With our new UX and mobile application, Anaplan's platform for Connected Planning gains added agility, providing decision-makers with on-the-go visibility, actionable insights and real-time analyses so they can intelligently plan from the edge."

With the general availability of Anaplan's new UX and mobile application, customers will have access to:

Added customization across pages, apps, boards and worksheets for a personalized, data-rich experience that renders automatically on Anaplan Mobile.

across pages, apps, boards and worksheets for a personalized, data-rich experience that renders automatically on Anaplan Mobile. Guided end-user experiences and a seamless navigation , that gives users direct access to their most important information and enables quicker execution.

and a , that gives users direct access to their most important information and enables quicker execution. Improved agility to drive increased collaboration between users and enable a faster feedback loop.

to drive increased collaboration between users and enable a faster feedback loop. Conditional formatting functions to help teams quickly identify relevant data and address areas where action needs to be taken.

to help teams quickly identify relevant data and address areas where action needs to be taken. Intuitive self-service capabilities that allow users to own, connect and synchronize at the edge by interacting with Anaplan data anytime, anywhere.

Anaplan will showcase the new UX and Anaplan Mobile at today's CPX event in London. To review a full list of conference sessions and access recordings of keynote and breakout sessions, click here.

Anaplan Mobile can be used on both iOS and Android-powered mobile devices and is now available on Google Play and the Apple App Store. To learn more about the new user experience and mobile application, click here.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE: PLAN) is pioneering the category of Connected Planning. Our platform, powered by our proprietary Hyperblock technology, purpose-built for Connected Planning, enables dynamic, collaborative, and intelligent planning. Large global enterprises use our solution to connect people, data, and plans to enable real-time planning and decision-making in rapidly changing business environments to give our customers a competitive advantage. Based in San Francisco, we have over 20 offices globally, 175 partners, and more than 1,250 customers worldwide. To learn more, visit anaplan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005309/en/

Contacts:

Caitlin Tridle

Caitlin.tridle@anaplan.com