The global mens' skincare products market demands regular innovations, as customers are always on the lookout for innovative products that offer maximum benefits. The major concerns among customers are aging, acne, and pigmentation. Vendors are focusing on expanding their existing product lines by introducing new premium mens' skincare products as per customer requirements. For instance, daily light guard defense fluid broad spectrum SPF 30 by AVEDA, a brand of Estee Lauder Companies, offers multifunctional benefits to consumers such as protection against free radical damage and strengthens the skin's natural environmental barrier. Thus, innovation and portfolio extension will drive the growth of the market.

As per Technavio, the growing demand for natural and organic mens' skincare products will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Global Mens' Skincare Products Market: Growing Demand for Natural and Organic Mens' Skincare Products

The growing demand for natural and organic mens' skincare products is one of the major trends being witnessed in the mens' skincare products market. In line with the health and wellness trend, organic or green mens' skincare products, which are of superior quality and can be used without a physician's recommendation, are registering an increase in demand from consumer segments across the world. This factor is creating ample opportunities for mens' skincare products manufacturers to introduce herbal or organic line of products in the market. As natural and organic products have few or no known harmful effects, market players such as Beiersdorf are launching natural and organic products to gain the market share.

"With increasing air pollution across the globe, the demand for mens' skincare products, which can counter the effects of air pollution on the skin or those that can prevent pollutants from harming the skin, is increasing. Anti-aging products not only treat wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots, but also improve skin tone, provide protection from ultra-violet (UV) rays, increase collagen, and help in skin hydration. Therefore, with such advantages, the market is expected to witness a positive outlook during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global Mens' Skincare Products Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the global mens' skincare products marketby product (facial skincare products and body skincare products), and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

The APAC region held the largest share of the market in 2018, followed by the EMEA and Americas respectively. Factors such as consistent product quality, established brand name, and effective marketing strategies will help international players to maintain their lead in the mens' skincare products market.

