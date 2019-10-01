In August alone, around 327 MW of new solar generation capacity was registered in the country. This month the FIT for solar systems up to 750 kW in size will fall another 1.4%.From pv magazine Germany. Germany's Federal Network Agency (the Bundesnetagentur) has reported 327.1 MW of PV generation capacity was connected to the grid in August. The activity extended the recent upward trend in monthly new builds - around 241 MW of capacity was added in May, 270 MW in June and 310 MW in July. In the first eight months of the year, newly installed PV capacity topped out at 2.72 GW, the Bundesnetzagentur ...

