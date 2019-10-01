The solar park will be connected to the Soma substation, a piece of grid infrastructure expected to increase electricity access in the country to 60%. The project will add to 30 MW of other solar facilities under development in the West African nation.The government of Gambia and the Economic Community of West African States are seeking consultants to prepare a feasibility study for a 150 MW solar power project. The government said it will ensure land availability, award permits for a power purchase agreement with utility the National Water & Electricity Company Ltd and prepare transmission lines ...

