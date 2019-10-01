The market will accelerate at a CAGR of close to 6% between 2019-2023

The report, oil and gas pipeline market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type, application and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the oil and gas pipeline market includes:

Oil and gas pipeline market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Type Application Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Oil and gas pipeline Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification BP Plc Chevron Corp. Mott MacDonald Group Ltd. Saipem Spa TechnipFMC Plc Tenaris SA



Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Oil and gas pipeline Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type

Oil Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Gas Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Economics benefits of pipelines over other oil and gas transportation modes will drive the oil and gas pipeline market

The preference for pipelines for transporting oil and gas for long distances is higher over other modes of transportation such as road, rail, marine vessels, or tankers. This is mainly because pipelines involve lower operation and maintenance costs, lower consumption of energy, and higher reliability. Thus, the high demand for pipelines will drive market growth during the forecast period.

Advances in pipeline inspection An emerging trend in the oil and gas pipeline market

The market has witnessed the emergence of advanced technologies for the inspection of pipelines. SCADA systems are being used to control, monitor, gather, and process real-time data which will help in monitoring pipeline control valves at remote locations. Helicopters equipped with spectroscopic systems are also being used for aerial safety inspection of oil and gas pipelines.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Advances in pipeline inspection

Digitization of pipeline networks

Rising cross-border pipelines

