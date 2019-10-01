The market will accelerate at a CAGR of close to 6% between 2019-2023
The report, oil and gas pipeline market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on type, application and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global oil and gas pipeline market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report on the oil and gas pipeline market includes:
Oil and gas pipeline market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Type
- Application
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Oil and gas pipeline Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- BP Plc
- Chevron Corp.
- Mott MacDonald Group Ltd.
- Saipem Spa
- TechnipFMC Plc
- Tenaris SA
Oil and Gas Pipeline Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Oil and gas pipeline Market Landscape 2019-2023: Type
- Oil Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Gas Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Economics benefits of pipelines over other oil and gas transportation modes will drive the oil and gas pipeline market
The preference for pipelines for transporting oil and gas for long distances is higher over other modes of transportation such as road, rail, marine vessels, or tankers. This is mainly because pipelines involve lower operation and maintenance costs, lower consumption of energy, and higher reliability. Thus, the high demand for pipelines will drive market growth during the forecast period.
Advances in pipeline inspection An emerging trend in the oil and gas pipeline market
The market has witnessed the emergence of advanced technologies for the inspection of pipelines. SCADA systems are being used to control, monitor, gather, and process real-time data which will help in monitoring pipeline control valves at remote locations. Helicopters equipped with spectroscopic systems are also being used for aerial safety inspection of oil and gas pipelines.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Advances in pipeline inspection
- Digitization of pipeline networks
- Rising cross-border pipelines
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
