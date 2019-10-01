It has been decided to admit the following mortgage bonds (SDO/RO) for trading and official listing with effect from 2 October 2019: ?? Udsteder Nykredit Nykredit Nykredit Nykredit / Realkredit A/S Realkredit A/S Realkredit A/S Realkredit A/S issuer Første 02-10-2019 02-10-2019 02-10-2019 02-10-2019 dato for handel / First day of trading ISIN DK0009523623 DK0009525677 DK0009525750 DK0009525834 Instrume 1NYK13Hap21DKKIT 1NYK13Hap23DKKRF 1NYK13Gap21DKKIT 1NYK13Gap25DKKRF nt name/ti cker Udstedel DKK DKK DKK DKK sesvalut a / Currenc y, issuanc e Årlig 1 1 1 1 nominel rente / Nominal interes t rate Udløbsda 01-04-2021 01-04-2023 01-04-2021 01-04-2025 to / Maturit y date Terminer 1 1 1 1 pr. år / Payment s per year For further information please contact Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Surveillance, tel. 33 93 33 66