Lyocell Fiber Market Analysis - Global Opportunities, Revenue, Demand and Geographical Forecast To 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global lyocell fiber market is estimated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 7.27% by 2023 as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Lyocell is obtained from bleached wood pulp. The strong fabric characteristics of Lyocell lets it serve industrial purposes such as bandages, ropes, automotive fillers and abrasive materials.

The factors that propel the growth of the lyocell fiber market include fast and continuous changes in fashion trends, development in technology, increase in the demand for biodegradable fibers, and increasing awareness. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including increasing cost-of lyocell fiber.

Lyocell fiber market may be explored by product type, application, and geography. The market may be explored by product type as cross-linked fiber and staple fiber. Lyocell fiber market could be explored based on application as home-textiles, apparel, medical and hygiene, and others. The "Apparel" segment led the lyocell fiber market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023 owing to absorbent and softness characteristics of lyocell fiber, increasing demand for better quality and biodegradable apparel.

Lyocell fiber market is categorized based on geography into North America, Latin America, Japan, Middle East and Africa, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, and Eastern Europe. The "Asia-Pacific" segment led the lyocell fiber market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2023. The key factors that may attributed to the growth of market includes flourishing textile industry and improving living standards. North America is followed by Asia-Pacific and European region.

The key players contributing to the robust growth of the lyocell fiber market comprise Ace green Eco-Material Technology Co.Ltd., Lenzing AG, Aditya Birla Group, Nien Foun Fiber, Baoding Swan Fiber Co. Ltd., Weiqiao Textile Company Limited, Chonbang Co.Ltd., China Populus Textile Ltd., Zhejiang Yaojiang Industrial Group, Great Duksan, Acelon Chemicals & Fiber Corporation, Smart fiber AG and Qingdao Textiles Group Fiber Technology Co.Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

The Global Market for lyocell fiber to 2023 offers detailed coverage of lyocell fiber industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading lyocell fiber producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the lyocell fiber.

Key Vendors

Lenzing AG



China Hi-Tech Group Corporation



Shangtex Holding Co. Ltd.



