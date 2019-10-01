Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd. (KOSDAQ 046890), a leading global innovator of LED products and technology, announced that WILA Lighting, specialists in personalised lighting solutions, part of The Nordeon Group, based in Oxfordshire, UK, has adopted Seoul Semiconductor's SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs for Visic, WILA's new product range.

WILA has developed Visic, a uniquely shaped recessed ceiling luminaire, which features a human-centric lighting design closely matching the spectrum of natural sunlight. The technology lowers the blue light peak to be similar to sunlight's spectral curve in order to reduce scattered reflection and glare common in conventional LEDs. This result is achieved with SunLike Series LEDs, an advanced lighting technology that promotes well-being by creating a more healthy and productive working environment in offices and educational buildings.

Visic is an aesthetically attractive ceiling luminaire with its textured surfaces and soft contours. The luminaire is easy to install with a tool-less plug and play installation. Customised options are also available. The range is extremely efficient, operating up to 162 Llm/W, with a Unified Glare Rating (UGR) that achieves low glare UGR<19 rated in accordance with International Commission on Illumination (CIE) discomfort glare evaluation system. This will enable lighting designers to meet even the most challenging design requirements.

Seoul's SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs have been identified as a key light source for promoting human well-being, based on the results of a recent comprehensive sleep study conducted by Prof. Christian Cajochen and his team at the University of Basel in Switzerland. The paper, entitled: "Effect of Daylight LED on Visual Comfort, Melatonin, Mood, Waking Performance, and Sleep," was published in the Journal of Lighting and Research Technology on March 24, 2019. Quoting from the paper: "We have evidence that a daylight [natural spectrum] LED solution has beneficial effects on visual comfort, daytime alertness, mood, and sleep intensity in healthy volunteers."

Light sources with SunLike Series LEDs more accurately show the colour of objects as they would appear in natural sunlight. Optimised to natural light spectra and colour rendering of CRI-97 (close to CRI-100 of sunlight), and higher than the CRI-80 of conventional LEDs, SunLike Series LEDs deliver significant benefits in vivid colour, contrast detail, and quality of light consistency.

The SunLike Series LEDs have also achieved the highest level of eye safety certification from the International Commission on Illumination as an RG-1 level light source with no photo-biological risks.

"As the paradigm of lighting shifts to human-centric lighting, there is an increasing demand for healthy light sources for people who spend a lot of time indoors," said Carlo Romiti, Europe sales Vice President of Seoul Semiconductor. "Beyond the function to illuminate the darkness, light sources with SunLike Series LEDs certainly bring differentiated value to the lighting industry, compared to conventional LEDs."

Seoul Semiconductor developed SunLike Series natural spectrum LEDs in collaboration with Toshiba Materials' TRI-R spectrum technology in 2017 as the first LED light source to closely match the spectrum of natural sunlight.

About WILA Lighting

WILA Lighting specialises in personalised lighting solutions. WILA is part of The Nordeon Group and is based in Oxfordshire, UK. WILA responds to project specific requirements with personalised lighting solutions, delivering exceptional customer service and manufacturing flexibility. Leading with innovative products and a commitment to focusing on the customer, design team and end user, WILA creates and manufactures personalised lighting products to fulfil the project design specification.

About Seoul Semiconductor

Seoul Semiconductor develops and commercializes LEDs for automotive, general illumination, specialty lighting, and backlighting markets. As the second-largest LED manufacturer globally excluding the captive market, Seoul Semiconductor holds more than 14,000 patents, offers a wide range of technologies, and mass produces innovative LED products such as SunLike delivering the world's best light quality in a next-generation LED enabling human-centric lighting optimized for circadian rhythms; WICOP a simpler structured package-free LED which provides market leading color uniformity and cost savings at the fixture level, providing high lumen density and design flexibility; NanoDriver Series the world's smallest 24W DC LED drivers; Acrich, the world's first high-voltage AC-driven LED technology developed in 2005, including all AC LED-related technologies from chip to module and circuit fabrication, and nPola, a new LED product based on GaN-substrate technology that achieves more than ten times the output of conventional LEDs. UCD constitutes a high color gamut display which delivers more than 90% NTSC. For more information, please visit www.seoulsemicon.com/en.

