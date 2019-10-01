Leadership team to unveil the 2020 product vision at Spark 2019 in Austin, Texas

HotSchedules and Fourth, leading providers of the restaurant and hospitality industry's only integrated workforce, cost control and inventory management solutions, today announced the formation of a new executive leadership team comprising industry experts and technology evangelists from both entities. As a result of the recent merger, Fourth and HotSchedules will unite under the leadership of Ben Hood, chief executive officer; David Cantu, chief customer officer; Simon Bocca, chief growth officer; Matt Leone, chief operating officer and Christian Berthelsen, chief technology officer.

With an ongoing commitment to client success and profitability, the strategically curated executive leadership team will unveil the 2020 product vision at Spark 2019 in Austin, Texas November 5-7. The annual user conference brings together hundreds of senior operators, thought leaders and technology experts from around the world to discuss the latest industry trends shaping the future of hospitality.

"Since the merger, Fourth and HotSchedules have been working diligently to combine products and industry insights to ensure customers have the solutions they need to deliver superior guest experiences," said Hood. "Our products are so well-aligned and dovetail in a way that ensures all players in the restaurant and hospitality ecosystem benefit, from servers to operators. It's exciting to lead this next stage of growth and drive innovation forward for the industry as a whole, together as one united force."

The newly formed executive leadership team includes:

Ben Hood: Chief Executive Officer, joined Fourth in 1999

An industry veteran, Hood hails from the retail and hospitality sector. Hood joined Fourth as its first employee and as CEO, he is responsible for driving the company strategy, building winning teams and cultivating a united value-driven culture.

Cantu has more than 17 years of restaurant operations experience. As CCO, Cantu focuses on building and maintaining strong customer relationships, which fuels the ongoing development of innovative solutions.

Simon Bocca: Chief Growth Officer, joined Fourth in 2004

Bocca has more than 25 years of restaurant and hospitality industry experience. As CGO, Bocca is responsible for setting and driving the sales and marketing strategy.

Leone has nearly 20 years of experience in the software industry. As COO, Leone leads the customer management organization, global enterprise services team and business operations team.

Berthelsen has over 21 years of software engineering and management experience. As CTO, Berthelsen oversees product roadmap, development and infrastructure of all software and solutions.

"As we look to our next phase of growth, ensuring we have the best team in place to drive customer success remains our top priority," said Cantu. "Combining leadership from both Fourth and HotSchedules creates an industry-leading powerhouse of restaurant, hospitality and technology experts. Together, we will accelerate the development of innovative solutions that enable customers to navigate their biggest challenges and scale profitability."

As a global leader in end-to-end restaurant and hospitality management solutions, the newly merged entity enables customers around the world to solve complex business problems and thrive in a rapidly evolving and highly competitive industry. The combined company's complete software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution suite offers industry-specific predictive scheduling, demand forecasting and inventory management/procurement as well as HR/benefits and payroll services.

For more information on Spark 2019 including details on speakers, topics and how to register, please visit spark-2019.com.

For more information on the new executive leadership team, visit https://www.hotschedules.com/executive-team/.

About Fourth:

Fourth provides complete, end-to-end restaurant and hospitality management solutions that empower operators to optimize profits, enhance guest satisfaction, improve employee engagement and scale profitably. Developed by hospitality professionals for hospitality professionals, Fourth offers an intuitive, all-in-one hospitality operations technology platform for purchase-to-pay inventory and workforce management underpinned by advanced demand forecasting, predictive analytics and collaboration tools as well as full-service payroll, benefits and HRO services. Founded in 1999, Fourth serves more than 1,200 customers in 60 countries. To learn more, visit www.fourth.com or follow on Twitter @fourthnews.

About HotSchedules:

HotSchedules provides state-of-the-art technology, services and user experiences for the restaurant, retail and hospitality verticals. Over 30,000 customers across 170,000+ locations globally from large international chains to independent and emerging concepts rely on HotSchedules' software and solutions to help them control costs, maintain compliance, improve visibility, increase profitability and drive operational consistency. For more information, please visit www.hotschedules.com.

