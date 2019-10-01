DGAP-Media / 2019-10-01 / 12:10 *Steve Wozniak bets on the blockchain with Efforce. The company will attend the Delta Summit 2019 in Malta * Malta - October 1st, 2019 - - A team of visionaries, including Apple's co-founder Steve Wozniak and AitherCO2's founder ?Jacopo Visetti,? are about to launch ?Efforce? - a revolutionary blockchain platform that aims at increasing energy efficiency by allowing everybody to participate in and benefit from worldwide energy efficiency projects. Efforce was created to solve this problem and the company will talk about this during the very important ?Delta Summit 2019?, which will be held in Malta from the 2nd to the 4th of October. It is one of the world's leading digital innovation summits and is the official event dedicated to Blockchain and Digital Innovation in the country. During the three days, dozens of other important speakers will take turns. In particular, on October 4th, at 17:05 at the Exhibition Stage, there will be a panel entitled ?"Using blockchain purely as a good force to better humanity" - , moderated by Youree Lee, which will also be attended by our co-founder Jacopo Visetti, in addition to Josianne Cutajar, Shakil Muhammad, Jill Ni and Brad Kayton. Efforce will also be present with a stand consisting of a large monolith on which will be projected full-screen videos from which you can download content by simply approaching your smartphone. "At EFFORCE we believe in a world where sustainability does not come at the cost of profits and wide-scale upheaval. We believe in a world where sustainability actually generates outsized benefits without consumers even needing to change their habits. This is energy efficiency. But in order to reach the Efficient World Scenario as defined by the IEA we need to - increase investments ?. It might sound impossible, but at EFFORCE we are devoted to making this vision a reality. We're driven by the goal of building systems and technologies which operate as efficiently as possible," ? said Jacopo Visetti,? co-founder and project lead. His vision, which started around a rustic kitchen table in an apartment on the outskirts of Milan, led him to build? ?AitherCO2?, one of the world's largest companies in the sector. In the last 8 years AitherCO2 has helped more than 2000 clients save the equivalent of over $700 million in energy costs which correspond to more than 12.000.000.000 kWh. Since Apple was founded, Woz has had the vision of building small and efficient machines that could become part of anyone's house. The same spirit of gathering people together to make a difference and to improve everyone's daily life, is at the core of the whole EFFORCE venture. A team led by Jacopo's energy expertise and Woz's disruptive and unconstrained thinking, which came up with a solution to increase investment in the energy efficiency market. The EFFORCE platform will allow anybody in the world to finance energy efficiency projects at any investment size, at the click of a button - and crucially without the need for intermediaries. This was not possible until now. As a result of this investment, companies listed on EFFORCE receive the energy efficiency improvement actions at no cost. Their energy meters, which will be connected to the Blockchain, send real-time data on the savings generated. The blockchain will certify the savings recorded in an immutable way and automatically distribute the profits generated to investors. For the first time ever, energy-saving becomes a tangible asset that can be traded on the market or used to offset our bills. Everyone can be part of the change aimed at living in a more efficient world. EFFORCE is the missing technological link necessary to unify the ecosystem and align the interests of all stakeholders whilst creating a new liquid asset able to directly impact the world's future. Steve Wozniak said:? "Our idea is so simple, that with the right push, it will make a tangible impact for everyone. However, this push can't be a single person's battle. It needs to come from all of us together to compound its effect in such a way it becomes a reality over our life span." End of Media Release Issuer: EFFORCE LTD Key word(s): Special Topics 2019-10-01 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de 883435 2019-10-01

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 01, 2019 06:10 ET (10:10 GMT)