Kitchen and Bathroom Remodel Specialists Agape Home Services Receives 2019 Best of Carrollton Award

The Carrollton, Texas Award Program Recognizes Companies that Help to Enhance the Positive Image of Small Businesses Throughout the Community

CARROLLTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / The founders of Agape Home Services, a company that specializes in beautiful kitchen and bathroom remodel projects, are pleased to announce that they have just received the 2019 Best of Carrollton Award.

To learn more about Agape Home Services and the remodeling services that they provide, please visit https://agapehomeservices.com/bathroom-remodel-dallas/.

As a company spokesperson noted, Agape Home Services was selected for the award in the kitchen remodel category. The Carrollton award program identifies companies that have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. In addition, the companies that won the 2019 Best of Carrollton Award have improved the positive image of small business through service to both their customers and the community.

The fact that Agape Home Services won such a prestigious award will not surprise the many satisfied homeowners who have used the company for kitchen and/or bathroom remodeling projects. Since the company first opened for business 14 years ago, they have earned a well-deserved reputation for their outstanding work and devotion to customer service.

In addition, Agape Home Services prides themselves on completing their projects in a very timely fashion.

"We can remodel a kitchen or bathroom in one third of the time it would take a normal remodeling company to do the work because we have six in house crews," the spokesperson noted, adding that Agape Home Services also consistently wins awards from Angie's List and Houzz every year.

As it turns out, winning a 2019 Best of Carrollton Award is not the only exciting news to come out of Agape Home Services in recent weeks. The company is also offering a 10 percent discount from January, 2020 to March, 2020 for clients who book the work prior to December 15, 2019.

About Agape Home Services:

Agape Home Services offers complete home remodeling, renovations and repairs, specializing in kitchen and bathroom transformations. The business is built on high quality workmanship, fair prices, dependability and trust. For 14 years, their team of in-house employees has consisted of high-quality craftsmen trained in all areas of construction; as a result, clients can rest assured they will show up every day and on time. For more information, please visit https://agapehomeservices.com/.

Agape Home Services

3207 Skylane Drive, Suite 105

Carrollton, TX 75006

Contact:

Becky Watson

becky@agapehomeservices.com

(469) 208-6134

