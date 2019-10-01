H119 has been a period of real progress for Allied Minds, with strategic funding rounds for Federated Wireless and HawkEye 360 and the $65.6m sale of Allied Minds' stake in HawkEye 360 to Advance. With the transaction subject to shareholder approval, 50% of the sale proceeds ($32.8m, c 11p/share) are expected to be returned to shareholders in Q419. Management expects HQ operational costs to reduce to c $7.5m for FY20. It has also taken the opportunity to rationalise the investment portfolio, with the remaining assets showing good progress. Parent cash at 30 June 2019 was $46.6m ($31.3m adjusted for post period-end investments). With NAV no longer disclosed by the company, our latest assessment, adjusted for post period-end investments, is 100.2p/share (87.5p/share fully-diluted).

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...