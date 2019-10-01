The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.53% between 2019-2023

The report, truck-as-a-service market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on service and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.

The report on the truck-as-a-service market includes:

Truck-as-a-service market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features

Competitive landscape

Market segmentation Service Geography

Market drivers

Market trends

Market challenges

Five forces analysis

Market landscape

Market sizing forecast

Truck-as-a-Service Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification Daimler AG Fleet Advantage LLC Fleet Complete Trimble Inc. Volkswagen AG



Truck-as-a-Service Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape

North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Truck-as-a-service Market Landscape 2019-2023: Service

Digital freight brokerage Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Telematics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Data analytics Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Truck platooning Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Increasing implementation of IoT in trucking will drive the truck-as-a-service market

The adoption of IoT is rapidly changing the trucking industry as IoT-based gadgets play an important role in various trucking operations. Integrating IoT enables companies to manage the performance of their fleets and solve issues before they occur. The connected devices help in enhancing driver experience and bringing about a radical change in the approach to driving.

Adoption of blockchain in trucking An emerging trend in the truck-as-a-service market

The use of blockchain in trucking helps in streamlining the freight transactions by improving visibility, security, and accuracy of data. In addition, blockchain technology ensures better utilization of assets and helps the trucking industry forecast and predict volumes. Such benefits will increase the adoption of blockchain during the forecast period.

Other Key Topics Covered in the Report Are:

MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

DECISION FRAMEWORK

DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

MARKET TRENDS

Adoption of over-the-air software updates

Emergence of electric trucks

Adoption of blockchain in trucking

