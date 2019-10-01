The market will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.53% between 2019-2023
The report, truck-as-a-service market 2019-2023, has been added to Technavio's catalog. It provides a comprehensive analysis of the market, including its global and regional market share as well as market segmentation based on service and geography for the forecast period 2019-2023.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005596/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global truck-as-a-service market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)
To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research: Download Free Sample Report
The report on the truck-as-a-service market includes:
Truck-as-a-service market analysis and forecast 2019-2023: Features
- Competitive landscape
- Market segmentation
- Service
- Geography
- Market drivers
- Market trends
- Market challenges
- Five forces analysis
- Market landscape
- Market sizing forecast
Truck-as-a-Service Market 2019-2023: Competitive landscape
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Daimler AG
- Fleet Advantage LLC
- Fleet Complete
- Trimble Inc.
- Volkswagen AG
Truck-as-a-Service Market Landscape 2019-2023: Geographic Landscape
- North America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Truck-as-a-service Market Landscape 2019-2023: Service
- Digital freight brokerage Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Telematics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Data analytics Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Truck platooning Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 10,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Increasing implementation of IoT in trucking will drive the truck-as-a-service market
The adoption of IoT is rapidly changing the trucking industry as IoT-based gadgets play an important role in various trucking operations. Integrating IoT enables companies to manage the performance of their fleets and solve issues before they occur. The connected devices help in enhancing driver experience and bringing about a radical change in the approach to driving.
Adoption of blockchain in trucking An emerging trend in the truck-as-a-service market
The use of blockchain in trucking helps in streamlining the freight transactions by improving visibility, security, and accuracy of data. In addition, blockchain technology ensures better utilization of assets and helps the trucking industry forecast and predict volumes. Such benefits will increase the adoption of blockchain during the forecast period.
Other Key Topics Covered in the Report Are:
MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
Get Full Report: https://www.technavio.com/report/global-truck-as-a-service-market-industry-analysis
CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
DECISION FRAMEWORK
DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
MARKET TRENDS
- Adoption of over-the-air software updates
- Emergence of electric trucks
- Adoption of blockchain in trucking
Technavio also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive, and tailored research.
For More Information Click Here
About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005596/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com.
Website: https://www.technavio.com/