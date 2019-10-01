Save the Date: Calliditas to Host Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on November 4, 2019

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Calliditas") today announced that the company will host a Capital Markets Day in Stockholm on November 4, 2019, for investors, analysts and media.

Presentations will be made by members of Calliditas' management and external authorities in IgA nephropathy and orphan liver diseases. The program includes an overview of the company's operations and strategy with deeper descriptions of the key projects, the company's external collaborations and the regulatory path towards market approval. Furthermore, an overview is made of the commercial potential of the projects as well as the progress of business development work.

The day will start with registration from 12:30 p.m. CEST. The program starts at 1:00 p.m. CEST and ends with refreshments and mingle at 6:00 p.m. CEST. The event will take place at Turbin, GT30, Grev Turegatan 30, in Stockholm.

The event will be held in English and will be webcasted. A replay will be available on Calliditas' website after the event. Further details will follow shortly.

The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on October 1, 2019, at 13.00 CET.

About Calliditas

Calliditas Therapeutics is a specialty pharmaceutical company based in Stockholm, Sweden. It is focused on developing high quality pharmaceutical products for patients with a significant unmet medical need in niche indications, in which the Company can partially or completely participate in the commercialization efforts. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of the product candidate Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area. This patented, locally acting formulation is intended for treatment of patients with the inflammatory renal disease IgA nephropathy (IgAN). Calliditas Therapeutics is running a global Phase 3 study within IgAN and aims to commercialize Nefecon in the US. The company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (tícker: CALTX). Visit www.calliditas.com for further information.

