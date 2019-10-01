MPX International Corporation: MPX International Appoints Former Reynolds and British American Tobacco Board Member Jean-Marc Lévy to Its Advisory Team

Additional General Manager Hire Strengthens European Management Team

TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / MPX International Corporation ("MPX International", "MPXI" or the "Company") (CSE:MPXI)(OTC:MPXOF) has announced the appointment of former Director of Reynolds-American Inc. Jean-Marc Lévy to its Advisory Board. Reynold-American was the 2nd largest tobacco company before being acquired by British American Tobacco (BAT) in 2017.

Mr. Lévy also served on the Management Board of BAT PLC where he directed its marketing and sales functions as Group Chief Marketing Officer from 2009 until 2014. A multilingual business leader with a successful track record of consumer-centric strategy, brand-building and operational delivery, Jean-Marc will help develop and lead strategic business development opportunities for MPXI. Mr. Lévy is also an Executive-in-Residence at the IMD School of Business in Lausanne, Switzerland.

"The addition of a seasoned tobacco executive such as Jean-Marc to our advisory board is a reflection of our strengthening market position and the long-term potential of MPXI," said W. Scott Boyes, Chairman, President and CEO of MPXI. "We anticipate that Jean-Marc's significant relevant business development experience and expertise will prove invaluable as we work to execute on our global growth strategy."

"The medical cannabis industry is ripe with opportunity and I am excited to align myself with MPXI to help lead and drive strategic business development opportunities," said Jean-Marc Levy. "The company's previous strong track record of success in the US, highly experienced management team and the significant progress they've made since the beginning of this year were just a few of the aspects that drew me to work with this globally-oriented growth story."

Additionally, MPXI has announced the appointment of Karl Bartolo as General Manager of its operations in Malta, where the company recently acquired a GMP-ready facility that will become the hub of its European medical cannabis production capacity. With significant experience leading and managing strategic and operational performance, Mr. Bartolo will oversee the refurbishment of the facility and help facilitate the GMP certification process.

Karl comes to MPXI with a Master's Degree in Industrial Pharmacy, an Advanced Lean Sigma 6 Green Belt and over 10 years of experience in pharmaceutical quality control and general management.

"Mr. Bartolo's familiarity with EU-GMP and his regional regulatory expertise in Malta is expected to help expedite the completion of our site refurbishment and the licensing process there," continued Mr. Boyes. "These are exciting times for MPXI and these additions to our team make us even stronger as we work towards our revenue and profitability goals in Europe."

MPX International Corporation is focused on developing and operating assets across the global cannabis industry with an emphasis on cultivating, manufacturing and marketing products which include cannabinoids as their primary active ingredient.

