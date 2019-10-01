CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of a New Store in Columbus, MS

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Columbus, MS. The franchise congratulates Ben Mitchell on the opening of his CPR franchise store.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Columbus, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/columbus-ms/.

"On behalf of CPR Corporate, I would like to welcome Ben to our network. With his experience in the technology industry, we know that Ben and his team will be a great asset to the community of Columbus," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located in East Mississippi, Columbus was voted sixth in USA Today's Best Small Town Cultural Scene. Tourists travel to Columbus to tour the Tennessee Williams Home and Welcome Center, explore the African-American Heritage Tour, and visit several historic Civil War sites. Alongside the rich history, Columbus residents enjoy golf courses, fishing, and boating on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway, camping, and numerous parks. The economy is mainly centered around providing materials for military aircraft at Columbus Air Force Base. Among the top employers are Steel Dynamics, Inc., Paccar, American Eurocopter, and Stark Aerospace. CPR Columbus is conveniently located in the Kroger plaza on Highway 45.

"My team and I are excited to start this new journey alongside our community," said Ben Mitchell. "As a CPR franchise, we are looking forward to providing fast, affordable, and expert-help to residents of Columbus and surrounding areas."

Ben has lived in Columbus, MS, for ten years with his wife and two daughters. Ben has served a total of 11 years in the United States Air Force and is currently a technical sergeant (E-6) in the USAF Reserves. When Ben isn't hard at work, he enjoys listening to music and watching movies, as well as practicing minor woodworking. To learn more about CPR Columbus, visit the store or contact them at the details below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Columbus is located at:

1803 Highway 45 N

Columbus, MS 39705

Please contact the store at 662-570-4638 or via email: repairs@cpr-columbusms.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/columbus-ms/

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

