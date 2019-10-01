coMakeIT B.V announces the setting up of its newest subsidiary, coMakeIT UK Pvt. Ltd, and appointment of Satish Aanimella as Managing Director.

To leverage the opportunities of dynamic, fast-growing UK technology sector and meet the digital skill needs of its businesses, coMakeIT B.V, established its newest subsidiary, coMakeIT UK Pvt. Ltd.Based in Slough, (County Berkshire) coMakeIT UK will be in a better position to serve the technology innovation and digital transformation needs of UK businesses, and will be headed by its Managing Director, Satish Aanimella

Over the past 12 years, coMakeIT has been serving numerous innovative software businesses from Netherlands, UK, and Australia, in diverse domains including FinTech, RegTech, FleetTech, RetailTech, and EdTech. Over the years, coMakeIT has been a strategic innovation partner for UK businesses such as Chevin Fleet, Thermeon, Enzen, Ramtech, and QikServe.

Speaking on the occasion, Steven ten Napel, co-founder and CEO of coMakeIT stated:

"Many leading UK businesses are at the forefront of leveraging emerging technologies to digitally transform their business model, and deliver exceptional product and service experiences to their customers. With our product heritage and sophisticated expertise with digital technologies, we are ideally positioned to help UK businesses accelerate their product innovation, adopt digital technologies and establish a competitive edge through differentiated offerings".

Steven further stated: "Satish is a seasoned IT professional with 20 years experience in serving the technology needs of global businesses in FinTech, FleetTech, RetailTech, and Logistics sectors. Satish will be a great addition to our team, and as MD of our UK subsidiary, he will work closely with our prospects and customers to meet their innovation, technology, and business goals."

About coMakeIT

Headquartered in Baarn, Netherlands, and with offices in Australia, UK, and India, coMakeIT helps software businesses and enterprises to accelerate their product innovation, modernize aging applications, and productize best practices into new software IP.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191001005663/en/

Contacts:

coMakeIT

Durga Prakash Kone, EVP Head of Global Sales

+44 203 608 5951, +91 73375 21054

durgaprakash@coMakeIT.com