DeA Capital (DEA) is exploiting its financial strength and leading Italian position in alternative asset management (AAM) to further grow and internationalise its AAM platform, extend its customer reach and enhance its product capability. The recent agreements with Quaestio Group and its main shareholders mark a further important step in this process. Before any contribution from Quaestio, H119 results show good year-on-year growth in AUM and asset management fees.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...