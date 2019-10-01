Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936385 ISIN: IT0001431805 Ticker-Symbol: CWH 
Frankfurt
01.10.19
09:05 Uhr
1,328 Euro
-0,002
-0,15 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEA CAPITAL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DEA CAPITAL SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,318
1,370
15:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DEA CAPITAL
DEA CAPITAL SPA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEA CAPITAL SPA1,328-0,15 %