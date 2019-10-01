Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.: Blonder Tongue Labs Releases the NXG Xcoder; Advanced Transcoding Support for the NeXgen Gateway (NXG) Video Processing Platform

NEW ORLEANS, LA and OLD BRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE American:BDR) is excited to announce the release of its new NXG XcoderTM Transcoder and local content Encoder module for use with the Blonder Tongue Labs NeXgen Gateway (NXG) Platform.

The NXG Xcoder now gives Service Operators and Systems Integrators the ability to ingest and Transcode pay-tv channels and create any combination of MPEG-2, MPEG-4/H.264 or HEVC output formats for generating localized channel lineups for distribution or re-distribution. Additionally, Xcoder converts Constant Bit Rate sources to Variable Bit Rate, or VBR to CBR, and can scale and trans-rate content in preparation for output over IP or QAM. The NXG Xcoder module also gives Operators the ability to Transcode locally sourced and off-air TV signals, and use the NXG platform to multiplex and redistribute them in any major format.

"Our new NXG Xcoder solves several business problems; allowing Operators to create simulcast formats on their primary distribution networks to support multiple pay-tv platform types at the same time, such as allowing different generations of IPTV and QAM based Set-Top systems to be run concurrently during technology transition periods." said Ron Alterio, CTO of Blonder Tongue Laboratories. "Xcoder also allows Operators to convert and re-distribute their content in a wide range of formats to satisfy their B to B customer requirements; such as Universities, Hotels, Hospitals and others."

Ideally focused for Cable Operators and Systems Integrators, the NXG Xcoder can be used to create a complete Video demarcation point when transitioning video delivery onto private properties such as Assisted Living and Gated communities. Each Xcoder module supports up to 8 programs of Transcode in any format up to 1080p60, 4 of which may be allocated to local Video Encoding, with ingest via front panel HDMI. The NXG chassis can host as many as 11 Xcoder modules with a total system capacity of 88 Transcodes. NXG also supports cascading several chassis together for even larger Transcoding capability.

Additionally, Blonder Tongue is offering identical features and broadcast Transcoder technology in a 1-RU stand-alone unit supporting up to 24 programs in their new Clearview+TM product.

Blonder Tongue is debuting the NXG XcoderTM 8 program Encoder/Trancoder module and the ClearView+TM 24 program 1-RU Transcoder at the SCTE Cable-Tec Expo in New Orleans from October 1st-3rd. For more information or to see a demonstration, please contact us for a private demonstration, or stop by Booth # 1339.

Contacts

Jeff Smith

Vice President, Sales

m: 732-491-5657

JSmith@blondertongue.com

Don Young

Director, Architecture & Technology Services

m: 678-296-9041

DYoung@blondertongue.com

About Blonder Tongue

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. is the oldest designer and manufacturer of cable television video transmission technology in the USA. The majority of our products continue to be designed and built in our state-of-the-art New Jersey facility for over 50 years. Blonder Tongue Labs offers US based engineering and manufacturing excellence with an industry reputation for delivering ultra-high reliability products. As a leader in cable television system design, the company provides service operators and systems integrators with comprehensive solutions for the management and distribution of digital video, IPTV and high-speed data services, as well as RF broadband distribution over fiber, IP, and Coax networks for homes and businesses. Additional information on the company and its products can be found at www.blondertongue.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: The information set forth above includes "forward-looking" statements and accordingly, the cautionary statements contained in Blonder Tongue's Annual Report and Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 (See Item 1: Business, Item 1A: Risk Factors, Item 3: Legal Proceedings and Item 7: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations), and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission are incorporated herein by reference. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "target," "intend," "plan," "seek," "estimate," "endeavor," "should," "could," "may" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to projections for our future financial performance, our anticipated growth trends in our business and other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. Blonder Tongue undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof. Blonder Tongue's actual results may differ from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in Blonder Tongue's "forward-looking" statements.

SOURCE: Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561502/Blonder-Tongue-Labs-Releases-the-NXG-Xcoder-Advanced-Transcoding-Support-for-the-NeXgen-Gateway-NXG-Video-Processing-Platform