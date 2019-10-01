Young Entrepreneur Council Selects Jeff Keenan LeadsRx Co-Founder to Join Invitation-Only Community for the World's Most Successful Entrepreneurs

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / LeadsRx, a leading marketing attribution software company, congratulates Jeff Keenan its Senior Vice President of Media Attribution and co-founder on his selection by the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) to join the invitation-only community for the world's most successful entrepreneurs 45 and younger.

Keenan was hand-selected to join YEC based on his accomplishments as an entrepreneur and proven industry leadership. As a member of YEC, Keenan will have access to exclusive benefits the organization's network of influential peers and the opportunity to represent and provide LeadsRx access to the top media outlets, business services, and VIP events offered to members.

"I'm honored to have been selected to part of YEC and look forward to the business connections and benefits it can provide to me and my work with LeadsRx," said Jeff Keenan, Senior Vice President of Media Attribution and co-founder of LeadsRx. Keenan was featured by YEC as an expert panel member for its column in Forbes, "Nine Tactics For Getting Your Business Noticed."

Scott Gerber, founder of YEC, says, "We are honored to welcome Jeff to YEC. Our philosophy is that by curating the very best entrepreneurial minds around and providing them with a space to build meaningful relationships and access more opportunity, our members can further their success and the success of the entire entrepreneurial ecosystem."

LeadsRx recently announced partnerships with Westwood One and Cox Media Group to power the marketing attribution measurement capabilities within the Westwood One ROI Guarantee audio insights platform and Cox Analytics service respectively. LeadsRx marketing attribution technology makes it possible for the broadcasters to measure and quantify how audio advertising drives more advertiser search and generated more website traffic.

About LeadsRx

LeadsRx offers a cross-channel marketing attribution SaaS platform that has been used by more than 20,000 businesses around the world. The company's attribution software provides marketers an unparalleled, unified view of campaign performance across advertising mediums throughout the entire customer journey. Marketers who use LeadsRx reduce customer acquisition costs to improve overall return on ad spend and bottom-line profit. Consumers benefit by seeing fewer, more-relevant advertising from brands. More information can be found on the company's website at LeadsRx.com.

