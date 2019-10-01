GAN plc ("GAN" or the "Company"), an award-winning developer and supplier of enterprise-level B2B Internet gambling software, services and online gaming content in the United States, today announced the release of quarterly key performance indicators1 for the third quarter of 2019, highlighting continued YoY growth reflecting high demand for Internet sports betting and Internet casino gaming in New Jersey and (launched during the third quarter) the State of Pennsylvania.

Management Commentary

Dermot Smurfit, CEO of GAN commented:

"Unprecedented year on year growth rate experienced in Q3 demonstrates our Platform technology's ability to scale to meet the needs of our diverse clients seeking to operate Internet sports betting, at scale, in technically challenging U.S. intra-State markets following the repeal of PASPA by the U.S Supreme Court in May of last year, the 25-year long-standing Federal ban on sports betting.

The third quarter benefitted from stronger-than-expected demand for U.S sports betting during the seasonally weaker Summer months as well as the first month of American Football NFL season which commenced on September 5 and continues through to Super Bowl LIII on February 2, 2020.

The exceptional growth rate year on year is exaggerated by (i) mass-market U.S. Internet sports bettors in New Jersey crossing over into the online Casino before, during and after sports events, which is proving particularly lucrative for GAN; and (ii) the faster-than-anticipated ramp-up of Pennsylvania Internet gamblers, since launch in June 2019, which today sees more Pennsylvanians gambling online than residents of New Jersey, which has been online since November 2013 (with Internet sports betting since September 2018).

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

This Quarterly publication discloses the Active Player-Days, Average Revenue Per Active Player-Day (ARPDAU) and Gross Operator Revenue, in which GAN participates worldwide in regulated real money Internet gambling markets and Simulated Gaming.

Gross Operator Revenue, which comprises the sum of gross revenue from Simulated Gaming; gross gaming revenue from real money regulated Gaming; and gross sports win from real money regulated Sports betting, increased 202.7% year-over-year and 47.3% quarter-over-quarter to $80.9 million. This change was driven by strong growth in real money regulated gambling in the US.

Active Player-Days at 5.4 million is an increase of 59% year-over-year and increase of 13.5% quarter over quarter.

Existing KPIs Q3 2018 Q4 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Gross Operator Revenue $26.7M $41.8M $59.1M $54.8M $80.9M % Change YoY 40.20% 103.90% 148.32% 128.33% 202.68% % Change QoQ 11.30% 56.40% 41.39% -7.28% 47.31% Active Player-Days 3,402,065 4,618,215 5,281,235 4,761,209 5,400,878 % Change YoY 13.50% 50.60% 65.61% 51.97% 58.75% % Change QoQ 8.60% 35.70% 14.36% -9.85% 13.47% ARPDAU $7.85 $9.05 $11.20 $11.52 $14.97 % Change YoY 23.43% 35.48% 49.93% 50.39% 90.66% % Change QoQ 2.50% 15.20% 23.76% 2.86% 29.83%

(1) The numbers contained herein are unaudited and derived from GAN's internal business intelligence reporting systems

About GAN Plc

GAN is a leading business-to-business ("B2B") supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions ("SaaS") to the US land-based casino industry. The Company has developed a proprietary internet gambling enterprise software system, GameSTACK, which it licenses principally to land-based US casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real-money internet gambling, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming and virtual Simulated Gaming. The Company has also launched digital user acquisition retention marketing in support of the Internet Casino (https://casino.winstar.com) provided by GAN's Digital Marketing Agency in Tel Aviv, Israel.

GAN is listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GAN).

For more information please visit www.GAN.com.

