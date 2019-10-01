DFDS A/S: RESTRUCTURING OF MEDITERRANEAN ROUTE NETWORK

INVESTOR NEWS NO. 29

DFDS' Mediterranean route network has in 2019 been expanded to accommodate additional volumes.

From the beginning of 2019, volumes between Istanbul and Trieste were increased with around 30% requiring deployment of additional freight ferries and an extra port of call in Yalova in the southern part of Istanbul was added to the network.

In July 2019, a new route was opened between Istanbul and Sète in southern France in addition to the existing route between Istanbul and Toulon.

To further align the route network with customer requirements, several changes have now been implemented.

The two routes between Istanbul and southern France, calling Toulon and Sète respectively, are now merged into one route, Istanbul (Yalova)-Sète. Sète offers intermodal services, is located close to the Spanish border and offers facilities for refrigerated cargo.

DFDS will now operate three weekly calls to and from Sète where arrivals and departures will be aligned with rail service schedules. The termination of sailings to Toulon will regrettably reduce employment in that port.

In Istanbul the route structure has been simplified to reduce operational complexity. All sailings to France from Istanbul, that previously departed from two ports, will now depart only from Yalova. In addition, two weekly sailings to Trieste will depart from Yalova. All other sailings between Istanbul and Trieste will depart from the Pendik and Ambarli port terminals.

The termination of sailings to Toulon will entail a one-off cost to be reported under Special items in the Q4 2019 report.

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications +45 33 42 32 97





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachment