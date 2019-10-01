Dr. Ulf Gartzke will take over the management of Brainloop AG in Munich.

Dr. Ulf Gartzke will be responsible for the development and implementation of the company's future corporate strategy as the new CEO. In this role, he will work with Brainloop customers to help them rise to the challenges of the current fast-paced, global landscape while also ensuring Brainloop AG's growth and financial success.

Dr. Gartzke, who holds a PhD in International Relations with a focus on transatlantic business and technology from the London School of Economics, has many years of international management experience. After working for the World Bank in Paris and the World Economic Forum in Geneva, he was Director of the Hanns-Seidel-Foundation in Washington, DC for almost 10 years. Dr. Gartzke is the Managing Partner of the management consultancy Spitzberg Partners, headquartered in New York, a position he has held since 2013 and will retain.

Michael Stanton, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Brainloop AG and CFO of Diligent Corporation said: "With Dr. Gartzke, we have found the ideal candidate at an important moment in our strategic development, as he has been closely supporting Brainloop as an independent consultant with the Spitzberg Partners team in strategic priority projects for more than a year. Thanks to his excellent network and extensive experience in consulting international technology companies, he will now strengthen the growth and development of Brainloop AG as the new CEO."

Dr. Gartzke commented on his new role: "Brainloop is an innovative technology company with many renowned customers. I am very much looking forward to further expanding Brainloop's market leadership in the highly secure enterprise collaboration segment, both in the existing core markets of Germany and Europe, as well as in other important economic regions of the world. Together with Diligent's modern governance solutions, we will put forward a unique and highly attractive product portfolio."

As part of the reorganization of the Executive Board, Dr. Eike Schmidt, former CTO of Brainloop AG, has taken on additional responsibility for operations and human resources as the new COO as of June of this year. Arne Petersen completes the Executive Board as Chief Commercial Officer with responsibility for worldwide sales and marketing matters.

Brainloop is a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for secure collaboration on highly sensitive documents both internally and with third parties. The Brainloop platform's business logic can be used to support automated compliance with audit and regulatory requirements and internal policies. Brainloop customers use the solutions for different deployment scenarios, for example within the executive board or supervisory board, in project collaboration or due diligence, in purchasing, sales, contract management and in the area of IP protection in research and development.

Brainloop AG, headquartered in Munich with offices in Austria, Switzerland and the UK, was founded in 2000. The company counts numerous SMEs and international corporations among its clients, including more than two thirds of the DAX 30 companies.

www.brainloop.com

