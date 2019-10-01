Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JSKG ISIN: CA08906Q1000 Ticker-Symbol: 7111 
Frankfurt
01.10.19
08:36 Uhr
0,036 Euro
+0,001
+3,72 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIG BLOCKCHAIN INTELLIGENCE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIG BLOCKCHAIN INTELLIGENCE GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,040
0,047
15:42
0,041
0,046
15:42
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BIG BLOCKCHAIN INTELLIGENCE GROUP
BIG BLOCKCHAIN INTELLIGENCE GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BIG BLOCKCHAIN INTELLIGENCE GROUP INC0,036+3,72 %