Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - CENTR Brands Corp. (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (the "Company") announced today its financial results for year ended May 31, 2019. Selected financial information for the year is set forth below (with the full financial statements for the year and the related management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com):

Revenue $ Nil Expenses $ 3,127,482 Net Loss $ (3,127,482 ) Total Assets $ 2,374,016 Total Liabilities $ 202,660 Net Loss per Share $ (0.09 )

The Company is also pleased to provide an update on the following corporate strategic initiatives:

California Distribution Agreement - the Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Alluvial Wines, Inc. ("Alluvial") to distribute CENTR in California. Headquartered in Orinda, Alluvial is a broker and wholesale company focusing on unique beverages and artisanal wine producers from CA, the Pacific Northwest, and around the world.

California and Nevada Merchandising Agreement - in addition to gaining Alluvial's distribution in California, the Company announces that it has retained Davis Merchandising to assist with restocking and in-store merchandising support in California and Nevada. Based in Huntington Beach, CA and family owned and operated, Davis Merchandising has over 20 years of field experience merchandising and setting displays for Fortune 500 companies.

DTC Eligibility. The Company's shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation, a U.S. company that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies. Access to DTC's range of clearing and settling services gives the Company greater exposure to the U.S. capital markets while at the same time offers various services including greater transparency of the Company's shares. DTC services provide cost benefits for investors and brokers trading Canadian securities in the United States.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Finally, the Company's shares recently began trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "303" and security code "A2PFY0".

Joseph Meehan, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said "CENTR continues to build momentum behind our brand and extend our reach. Alluvial Wines is a great distributor in California; Davis Merchandising is a proud family business and a top-tier merchandising group. We are excited to work with them both to help more Californians and Nevadans find their CENTR. DTC eligibility and the ability for our shares to trade in Europe on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange are both important parts of our corporate professionalization - exposing our company to more investors, notably in the country where CENTR is sold and enjoyed."

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is involved in the development and marketing of beverages infused with hemp-derived extracts and derivatives. The Company is focused on the creation and launch of a global brand for the cannabidiol (CBD) infused beverage market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

