To begin the interview, Jolly noted that BioLargo has experienced a substantial increase in revenue over the past year. Jolly then asked about the company's subsidiary, Clyra Medical Technologies, which recently received its FDA 510(k) clearance. Calvert explained that BioLargo had invested significant capital and time into receiving FDA clearance for its wound irrigation system with Clyra Medical Technologies. "We own about 40% of Clyra Medical Technologies and are also a license holder, so we'll have a royalty on sales," explained Calvert. He then added that this product will lead to the development of at least seven additional products. "This is a multi-billion dollar industry."

Jolly then asked about the potential of the Company's wound irrigation system in comparison with their CupriDyne Clean Industrial Odor Eliminator, which has been highly successful. "When you compare that market to the advanced wound care field, you're talking about a value proposition where we're saving lives and limbs," explained Calvert. "The opportunity to create revenues and profit is astronomically higher."

The conversation then turned to BioLargo's potential partnership with BKT Co. Ltd and the City of Daegu. Calvert shared that BKT Co. Ltd reached out to the company after recognizing mutual goals and values. After forming a closer relationship, both parties believe that a partnership would be extremely beneficial. Calvert also shared that the City of Daegu, South Korea is interested in utilizing the Company's CupriDyne Clean system for its wastewater treatment.

Jolly then asked for an overview on the BioLargo's varying divisions. Calvert explained that the company focuses on creating innovative and sustainable solutions which can be leveraged to generate revenue all around the world. This is reflected through the BioLargo's diverse set of products, which include solutions in the odor control industry, water treatment industry, and advanced wound care industry.

To close the interview, Calvert shared that the company's technologies are finally starting to prove both its significance and effectiveness. "Now it's all about finding the right partners, making the right moves, making sure we're capitalized properly, and building out some infrastructure," stated Calvert.

