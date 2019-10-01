Alien Metals Limited - Grant of Share Options

Trading Symbols

AIM: UFO

FWB: I3A1

1 October 2019

Alien Metals Ltd

("Alien" or "the Company")

Grant of Share Options

Alien Metals Ltd, the AIM quoted exploration and development company reports today that following a recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee, it has granted options over the Common shares of the Company ("Options") to Bill Brodie Good under the terms of the Company's EMI Share Option Plan, which also makes provision for the award of Unapproved (non-EMI) share options, as set out below.

The Premium as set out below, is by reference to the closing mid-market price of 0.145 pence on 27 September 2019, and ranges from 51% to 210%.

Bill Brodie Good (Technical Director)

No. Unapproved Options Exercise Price (pence) Exercisable from Exercisable to 3,000,000 0.22 (51% Premium) 1 October 2019 28 March 2024 3,000,000 0.30 (106% Premium) 1 October 2019 28 March 2024 4,000,000 0.45 (210% Premium) 1 October 2019 28 March 2024

The aggregate number of share options awarded on 30 September 2019, representing 0.74% of the Company's present issued share capital. Under the terms of the Company's EMI Share Option Plan, Options over 81,327,255 are subsisting, and 53,845,072 Common Shares of the Company remain available to be granted.

Following this award of Options, the directors have the following interests in shares and options of the Company:

Director No. Options Exercise Price (pence) Exercisable from Exercisable to Dan Smith 3,085,627

3,085,627

6,171,255 0.25

0.25

0.25 29 June 2019

29 September 2019

29 March 2020 28 March 2024

28 March 2024

28 March 2024 Bill Brodie Good 3,000,000

3,000,000

4,000,000 0.22

0.30

0.45 1 October 2019

1 October 2019

1 October 2019 28 March 2024

28 March 2024

28 March 2024 James Cable 500,000

1,100,000 1.00

0.25 10 February 2017

29 March 2019 9 February 2022

28 March 2024 Chris Gordon 17,142,373 0.25 15 May 2018 14 May 2023

None of the directors have any interests in the Common shares of the Company.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Notes to Editors

Alien Metals Ltd is an AIM quoted mining exploration and development company. Since the restructure of the company in 2018, Alien has focused on delivering its strategy of acquiring mining projects which demonstrate significant development upside, in jurisdictions with established infrastructure and mining codes, and where strong operational controls can be assured.

In addition to progressing its acquisition-led strategy, following the strategic review of its portfolio of projects in Mexico during 2018-19, the Company has identified exploration targets across its 12 mining concessions in Zacatecas, Mexico, which it is working to advance systematically.