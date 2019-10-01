Bluevisor Picked for NatWest FinTech Accelerator Programme

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevisor, a member company of the Born2Global Centre, was selected as part of the NatWest FinTech Accelerator Programme, sponsored by Royal Bank of Scotland. Bluevisor is the only one AI tech company, selected for fintech specialist program.

AI startup Bluevisor is the creator of HIGHBUFF, an AI platform for investing and asset management. HIGHBUFF completes all steps in the investment process from portfolio setup, investment asset allocation to re-balancing portfolio. The service is available on PC or smartphones.

The fintech accelerator program, operated by NatWest, a subsidiary of the UK's foremost banking and holdings company, the Royal Bank of Scotland Group, will run for six months starting from October. All expenses and cost for the program will be covered by the Royal Bank of Scotland for the duration of the program.

NatWest's accelerator program, which focuses primarily on fintech companies, is conducted twice a year (April and June) in England for promising startups from all over the world that have high levels of growth potential.

Bluevisor CEO Yong-guk Hwang commented on the company's recent selection saying, "Now that we have this wonderful opportunity to enter the European market through Great Britain, the capital of European finance, we will be doing everything possible to become a globally-recognized company."

In addition to its most recent designation, Bluevisor was also selected as a "Top 20 Fintech Startup" in May by global accelerator Startupbootcamp and participated in the Plug and Play Tech Center (Silicon Valley) accelerator program. Earlier in September, Bluevisor participated in Takeoff Istanbul 2019, a pitching contest hosted by the Turkish government and the Republic of Turkey Investment Office. After beating the odds of 15,000:15, Bluevisor entered the pitching finals, where it received an award from Google and support funds from the Turkish government. In February, Bluevisor also made headlines as the first Korean company to win a challenge hosted by the Family Office Insight (FOI), a New York gathering of high-net-worth individuals (HNWI) from all over the world. During the challenge, Bluevisor was interviewed by NASDAQ, for which it shared its views on fintech and the investment industry.

For more detailed information on Bluevisor, visit https://bluevisor.kr/eng/ and http://bit.ly/2npzbe4 or contact kim@bluevisor.kr.

Media Contact

Bluevisor: DoYeop Kim, kim@bluevisor.kr

Born2Global Centre: Jina Lee, jlee@born2global.com