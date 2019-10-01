Scientists led by the Technical University of Denmark have begun a project to design solar cells that can be produced in different colors with minimal effect on performance, making them suitable for building-integrated and other applications with aesthetic considerations.The Technical University of Denmark (DTU) has announced plans for a project, involving industry partners, to develop colored PV modules. The aim of the project is to produce solar modules for building-integrated PV (BIPV) applications that can be colored to fit the appearance of a structure without significantly compromising performance. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...