REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review
London, October 1
Block Listing Return
|Name of applicant:
|Redde plc
|Name of scheme:
|2014 Share Save Scheme (Scheme 1)
2016 PSP Scheme (Scheme 2)
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/03/2019
|To:
|30/09/2019
|Balance under scheme from previous return:
|Scheme 1
Scheme 2
|762,602
1,052,193
|In all cases, ordinary 0.1 pence shares
|The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:
|Scheme 1
Scheme 2
|0
0
|Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:
|Scheme 1
Scheme 2
| 40,833
156,965
|Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of period
|Scheme 1
Scheme 2
|721,769
895,228
|Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admission
|The following ordinary 0.1 pence shares were admitted to trading:
|Scheme 1 09/09/2014
Scheme 2 16/08/2018
|1,513,947
3,000,000
|Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
306,863,010
|Name of contact:
|Nicholas Tilley
|Address of contact:
|Redde plc, Pinesgate, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3DP
|Telephone number of contact:
|03445 170091
Signed by
Nick Tilley
|Date
|01 October 2019
|Position:
|Company Secretary