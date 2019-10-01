Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 01.10.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113JX ISIN: GB00BLWF0R63 Ticker-Symbol: 1HP1 
Stuttgart
01.10.19
14:32  Uhr
1,256 Euro
-0,040
-3,09 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
REDDE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
REDDE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
01.10.2019 | 14:40
(77 Leser)
(0 Bewertungen)

REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

REDDE PLC - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

London, October 1

Block Listing Return

Name of applicant:Redde plc
Name of scheme:2014 Share Save Scheme (Scheme 1)
2016 PSP Scheme (Scheme 2)
Period of return:From:01/03/2019To:30/09/2019
Balance under scheme from previous return:Scheme 1
Scheme 2		762,602
1,052,193
In all cases, ordinary 0.1 pence shares
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since the date of the last return:Scheme 1
Scheme 2		0
0
Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme during period:Scheme 1
Scheme 2		 40,833
156,965
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted at end of periodScheme 1
Scheme 2		721,769
895,228
Number and class of securities originally listed and the date of admissionThe following ordinary 0.1 pence shares were admitted to trading:
Scheme 1 09/09/2014
Scheme 2 16/08/2018		1,513,947
3,000,000
Total number of securities in issue at the end of the period
306,863,010
Name of contact:Nicholas Tilley
Address of contact:Redde plc, Pinesgate, Lower Bristol Road, Bath, BA2 3DP
Telephone number of contact:03445 170091

Signed by
Nick Tilley
Date01 October 2019
Position:Company Secretary

© 2019 PR Newswire