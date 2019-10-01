Change in number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory release 30/2019





During September, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of September 30, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 42,309,899 following an issue of 49,277 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 25/2019 "Better Collective acquires UK facing sports betting site mybettingsites.co.uk" released on September 2, 2019, and Regulatory Release 26/2019 "Board of Directors issues 49,277 new ordinary shares" released on September 9 2019.

The Board of Directors has resolved to issue 49,277 new ordinary shares in Better Collective A/S. As of September 30, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 42,309,899.

This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2.30 pm CET on October 1, 2019.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844

e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

