OptiGroup - Changes in the Management Team

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anders Peterson, currently Director Accounting and Controlling, has been appointed new CFO and will succeed Eva Nilsagård as of 1 October. At the same time, Magnus Karlsson, Managing Director of OptiGroup's subsidiary Pac, will be new Business Area Head for Facility Safety & Foodservice. He will succeed Søren Gaardboe, who until now has been acting Business Area Head.

"I am very happy to welcome Anders and Magnus to the OptiGroup Management Team. Anders, with his solid experience in the financial field and Magnus with his extensive experience of our business, will contribute to our continued efforts in creating growth and added customer value.

I also want to thank Eva Nilsagård for her commitment and her achievements in supporting us in the company's transformation journey," says Søren Gaardboe, President and CEO.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Sikander

Corporate Communication Director

OptiGroup

Tel.+46-706-404684

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/optigroup/r/changes-in-the-management-team,c2922718