voxeljet AG (NYSE: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading OEM and provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, will present at the upcoming German Equity Form (Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum), which is being held November 25-27, 2019 at the Sheraton Frankfurt Airport Hotel Conference Center in Frankfurt, Germany.

The German Equity Forum is one of Europe's largest capital market events and usually attracts more than 5,000 entrepreneurs, investors and analysts. Presenting for VJET is Johannes Pesch, Director of Business Development Investor Relations. VJET is scheduled to present on Monday, November 25th at 5:30 p.m. local time, with one on one meetings to be held throughout the conference. A copy of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.voxeljet.com/investor-relations-home.

To receive additional information, register for the event or schedule a one on one meeting, please go to https://www.eigenkapitalforum.com/#/en/.

About voxeljet

voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) is a leading OEM and provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers. The Company has longstanding relationships with blue chip customers like BMW, Daimler, VW and others. voxeljet was founded 1999 as a spin-off from TUM in Munich with a clear vision in mind: to establish a new manufacturing standard. Meanwhile, voxeljet employs more than 300 people and 3D prints more than 100,000 parts per year in 3D parts production centers in Europe, the US and China. The Company's 3D printers employ a powder binding, additive manufacturing technology to produce parts using various material sets, which consist of particulate materials and proprietary chemical binding agents. voxeljet provides its 3D printers and on-demand parts services to customers serving the automotive, aerospace, engineering, art and architecture, film and entertainment and consumer product end markets. For more information, visit www.voxeljet.com.

