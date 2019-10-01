Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding in Company
PR Newswire
London, October 1
Karelian Diamond Resources plc
("Karelian Diamonds" or "the Company")
1 October 2019
Holding in Company
Karelian Diamond Resources plc (AIM: KDR) announces that it was today informed that Alan Osborne is now beneficially interested in 2,000,000 ordinary shares of €0.00025 in the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), equal to approximately 5.18 per cent of the issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.
