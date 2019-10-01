Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 1, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Applied BioSciences Corp. (OTCQB: APPB) ("the Company") CEO, Raymond Urbanski, M.D. for an interview with Stock Day host, Everett Jolly. During the interview, Dr. Urbanski discussed the Company's progress with building a robust pipeline within its BioPharma division; the growth witnessed and further development of its marketing and eCommerce capabilities for the Company's Applied Products division; and the expected plans to unlock value with Trace, the Company's Analytics Division.

To hear Dr. Urbanski's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/7384239-the-stock-day-podcast-interviews-ceo-of-applied-biosciences-to-discuss-near-term-growth-expansion

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Applied BioSciences Corp.

Applied BioSciences is a vertically integrated company focused on the development and commercialization of novel, science-driven, synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics / biopharmaceuticals that target the endocannabinoid system to treat a wide-range of diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. We also deliver high-quality consumer and OTC THC-free CBD products that promote overall health and wellbeing as well as state-of-the-art testing and analytics capabilities to our customers. For more information, visit the Company's website.

Safe Harbor Statement

Except for historical information contained herein, statements in this release may be forward-looking and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to Applied Biosciences Corp. (the "Company") or its management, identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may, and probably will, differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors, including those described above and those risks discussed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements include such factors as (i) the development and protection of our brands and other intellectual property, (ii) the need to raise capital to meet business requirements, (iii) significant fluctuations in marketing expenses, (iv) the ability to achieve and expand significant levels of revenues, or recognize net income, from the sale of our products and services, (v) the Company's ability to conduct the business if there are changes in laws, regulations, or government policies related to cannabis, (vi) management's ability to attract and maintain qualified personnel necessary for the development and commercialization of its planned products, and (vii) other information that may be detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor and Media Contact:

IR@appliedbiocorp.com

(833) 475-8247

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America. Stock Day recently launched its Video Interview Studio located in Phoenix, Arizona.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

602-441-3474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/48369