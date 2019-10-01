Tech Central Inc.: TCHC Announces Development of CBD Line For Pets

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Tech Central (OTC PINK:TCHC) ("TCHC") today announced that Better Mind CBDis planning to launch a CBD line for pets.

Company president Joseph Lewis Stated "We're pleased to announce we're entering the CBD Pet sector. Starting with a proprietary blend of Iso-Filtered hemp oil drops we are going to be launching a line of several products for Dogs and Cats.Our CBD pet products are being developed with a dedication to providing the highest quality and most powerful hemp solutions to make a difference in pets' lives. The pet industry is constantly growing, and we see an opportunity to not only grow our Company, but to also help animals."

Mr. Lewis further stated, "The launch of our pet line is expected within the next 45 days. Updates will soon be available on the BetterMindCBD.com website."

About Tech Central

Tech Central is transitioning into the cannabis sector using its APP, Media and Web development background to launch its own line of original products called Better Mind CBD in addition to white label capabilities. Tech Central plans to integrate its already existing business of app development and content development into the CBD company to provide white label clients with a one stop shop for creating their own CBD brand.

Disclosure

Forward-Looking Statements are included within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements regarding our expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, financing plans, business strategy, products and services, competitive positions, growth opportunities, plans and objectives of management for future operations, including words such as "anticipate," "if," "believe," "plan," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "could," "should," "will," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements and involve risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from anticipated results, performance, or achievements. Tech Central Inc (TCHC) is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaim any such obligation to) update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact:

Joseph Lewis

Chief Executive Officer

Email: Joe@techcentralinc.com

Better Mind CBD

info@bettermindcbd.com

SOURCE: Tech Central Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/561552/TCHC-Announces-Development-of-CBD-Line-For-Pets