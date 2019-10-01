Dr. Nikesh Seth Announces the Winners of His Scholarship Program

The Dr. Nikesh Seth Scholarship has closed, and the winners have been contacted to congratulate them and award them with their scholarship funds

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Dr. Nikesh Seth, CEO of Integrated Pain Consultants is proud to announce that he has selected the two winners of the Dr. Nikesh Seth Scholarship. The Dr. Nikesh Seth Scholarship was open to senior high school students in America intending to major within the medicine or healthcare fields at an accredited university or college. Each winner will receive $500 to be put towards the costs of their education.

The requirements of the scholarship were to provide proof of acceptance in the medical or healthcare fields and to write a 500-word essay answering the question "why is a career in medicine important to you?"

"It was a challenge selecting the two best applicants for the scholarship," says Dr. Nikesh Seth. "All of the applicants were exceptional, and I hope they all are able to excel within the medicine and healthcare fields."

The winners of the scholarship have both been contacted via e-mail and both have graciously accepted the scholarship.

For more information about the Dr. Nikesh Seth Scholarship, visit: https://www.drnikeshsethscholarship.com/.

For more information about Integrated Pain Consultants, visit: https://www.azipc.com/.

About Dr. Nikesh Seth

Dr. Nikesh Seth is the founder and CEO of Integrated Pain Consultants. A double board-certified Anesthesiologist and Interventional Pain Management Expert, Dr. Seth has been voted Top Doc for the past two years by Phoenix Magazine and is recognized as the top anesthesiologist and pain management specialist in Arizona. Graduating from John Hopkins University and completing his Doctor of Medicine at the University of Arizona, Dr. Nikesh Seth helps to educate the next generation of doctors and nurses by serving as a faculty member of the University of Arizona College of Medicine and the Scottsdale Healthcare Residency Program. While not at the office, Dr. Seth spends his time with his wife and two children. To learn more about Dr. Nikesh Seth, visit: https://nikeshsethmd.com/.

