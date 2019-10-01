Supermicro Expands European Manufacturing Facilities to Support Increased Server and Storage Volume in EMEA Markets

Increased Local Manufacturing Improves Time to Market, Flexibility, and Logistics for Rapidly Expanding Cloud, 5G and Enterprise Customers

'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI), a global leader in enterprise computing, storage, networking solutions, and green computing technology, expanded its EMEA Operations Park in 's-Hertogenbosch, The Netherlands, with the acquisition of a new multi-purpose facility.

Supermicro has added a major facility to its existing EMEA headquarters. The expanded site will encompass several organizations, augment the Cloud Center of Excellence (CCoE) - a state-of-the-art server and storage lab for testing customers' proof of concept systems onsite, or remotely -- and manufacturing. Supermicro offers a wide range of server and storage solutions including Petascale All-Flash NVMe, BigTwin, SuperBlade, GPU Systems, as well as a family of high-performance embedded building blocks including - motherboards, memory, HDD/SSDs, I/O expansion options, etc. so customers can configure systems for their exact requirements.

"Expanding the Supermicro European facilities in The Netherlands enables us to further support our EMEA customers and expand our market presence," said Perry Hayes, president of Supermicro, B.V. "Customers will experience extended field service and manufacturing coupled with more opportunities for collaboration leveraging onsite research and design staff to address market requirements."

