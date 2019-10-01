Global Automotive Wiring Harness, Connector and Cable Market 2019 Key Manufacturers, Pattern, Technology and Revenue

PUNE, India, Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ReportsnReports.com added Global and China Automotive Wiring Harness, Connector and Cable Market Report, 2019 to its online research database. Automotive Wiring Harness Market companies worldwide can be divided into four echelons. The first-echelon players are just Yazaki and Sumitomo Electric Industries, each earning more than $10 billion a year, wherein Yazaki grows in an endogenous way and Sumitomo Electric Industries expands by collaborations and mergers and acquisitions.

MSSL, a joint venture of Sumitomo Wiring Systems (SWS), a subsidiary of Sumitomo Electric Industries, and India's Samvardhana Motherson, has staged acquisitions in wiring harness field: in 2014, MSSL acquired the US-based Stoneridge for $67.5 million; in 2017, MSSL bought shares of PKC, a Finnish commercial vehicle wiring harness manufacturer for €570 million; MSSL means to acquire LEONI, a German company that is in a tight corner recently, and if the deal is done, Sumitomo Group will overtake Yazaki as the world's biggest wiring harness producer in terms of revenue.

Get Sample Copy of Automotive Wiring Harness, Connector and Cable Market https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2598172

The second-echelon players are typically Aptiv, LEONI and Lear. Aptiv is to spin off the high voltage wiring harness segment from the wiring harness business, despite most of its investments made in active safety field. Lear, a company that mainly operates automotive seating systems, a kind of business contributing over 75% revenue, will be likely to make its Electrical Division an independent business or sell it to others.

The third-echelon players include Kyyngshin Industrial, Draexlmaier, Kromberg & Schubert, Furukawa Electric, YURA and Fujikura. Kyyngshin Industrial is a joint venture of South Korea's Kyungshin Co., Ltd. and Sumitomo Electric Industries. Players in the fourth echelon are a number of small wiring harness firms.

Get Discount on this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=2598172

In 2018, global automotive connector market was worth roughly $17.8 billion (value per vehicle was around $193 on average, in comparison with an average of $169 in 2017). That was because large manufacturers raised their prices latter than cooper price rose in 2017 and new energy vehicle sales surged. Connector value per new energy vehicle averages at $500 to $800. In particular, considering safety much at an early stage of designing their new energy vehicles where they lack experience, OEMs often try to use many an expensive connector. The more experienced an OEM is, the less high voltage wiring harnesses and connectors it will use. What's more, a vehicle tends to use more connectors, for adding a hardware capability needs almost several or even more than a dozen connectors. That's the main stimulus to the expansion of the automotive connector market in future.

Yet OEMs are trying to reduce the use of connectors as well. In 2019, automotive connector market will expectedly increase by a tiny 0.6% over the previous year and reach $18.5 billion, as lower automobile sales led to a slump in revenue of the bellwether TE Connectivity. On one estimate, as a rise in global automobile sales comes with a swarm of new connector entrants in BEV market, automotive connector market may grow by 3.9% in 2020, predictably being valued at $23.6 billion in 2024.

Direct Purchase of Automotive Wiring Harness, Connector and Cable MarketResearch Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=2598172

Big wiring harness vendors like Yazaki, Sumitomo, Fujikura, Furukawa, YURA, Aptiv and LEONI, are capable of making cables, especially Japanese companies all of which boast large capacities, state-of-the-art technologies and copper mines. Also, they can produce high voltage cables for new energy vehicles.

Table of Contents:

Automotive Wiring Harness & Connector Market Automotive Wiring Harness & Connector Industry Pattern Automotive Wiring Harness & Connector Technology Automotive Wiring Harness & Connector Manufacturers Automotive Connector Manufacturers Automotive Cable Manufacturers

Another Related Research Titled Global Wire Harness Processing Equipment Market Report 2019 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Wire Harness Processing Equipment industry. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Wire Harness Processing Equipment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The report includes global key players of Wire Harness Processing Equipment as well as some small players. At least 6 companies are included:

* Komax Group, Macher Ltd, Schleuniger Global, Dafine, USHIYAMA DENKI CO and Zsht-equipment.

Get Free Sample Copy of this Research Report at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2564871

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is your single source for all market research needs. Our database includes 100,000+ market research reports from over 95 leading global publishers & in-depth market research studies of over 5000 micro markets. With comprehensive information about the publishers and the industries for which they publish market research reports, we help you in your purchase decision by mapping your information needs with our huge collection of reports. We provide 24/7 online and offline support to our customers.

Contact:

Mr. Vishal

Tower B5, office 101,

Magarpatta SEZ,

Hadapsar, Pune-411013, India

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com

Connect With Us on:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ReportsnReports/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marketsreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml