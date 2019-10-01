Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Enhances Cybersecurity Offerings through Agreement with Technology Distribution Leader SYNNEX Corporation

IGI's Cybersecurity Solution, Nodeware, and IGI Cybersecurity Services are now sold through Fortune 200 Technology Distributor, SYNNEX

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 1, 2019 / Infinite Group, Inc. "IGI" (OTC PINK:IMCI), announces a distribution agreement with SYNNEX Corporation (SNX), a leading business process services company, to bring Nodeware and IGI's full suite of cybersecurity services to the SYNNEX reseller channel in the U.S. and Canada. SYNNEX resellers can now offer IGI services and Nodeware to their customer base, helping them to improve their security posture and reduce their cyber risk.

"SYNNEX is at the forefront of technology distribution and has a fast-growing channel of partners that are focused on cybersecurity," said Andrew Hoyen, COO of IGI. "Our partnership with SYNNEX is a perfect fit."

"SYNNEX brings cutting-edge technology solutions to the IT market from some of the world's leading and emerging manufacturers," said Scott Young, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX Corporation. "The addition of IGI's cybersecurity solutions along with its full suite of services greatly enhances the array of solutions our partners can offer in this critical market segment."

IGI penned a deal with SYNNEX to distribute its vulnerability management solution, Nodeware, then quickly grew the partnership to offer its full suite of cybersecurity services. IGI services available through SYNNEX include Virtual CISO, Penetration Testing, Incident Response, Compliance Readiness, Social Engineering, Vulnerability Assessment and customized Managed Security packages.

IGI is also a member of SYNNEX' Cloud, IoT, and Mobility group, SYNNEX Stellr, as well as the Security, Networking, and UCC group. As part of these programs, IGI reaches distinct groups of resellers through nationwide events, newsletters, and other ventures with the SYNNEX marketing team. IGI is participating in a number of events across the country in order to educate the SYNNEX community of resellers on IGI's offerings and the role of cybersecurity in the channel.

To learn more about IGI services or the Nodeware Vulnerability Management Solution, visit igius.com and nodeware.com and follow us on social media. For more information through SYNNEX Corporation, contact strategicprocurement@synnex.com.

